Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INVE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on Identiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Securities started coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.29.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth about $3,205,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

