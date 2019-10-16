Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Imdex’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

Shares of Imdex stock opened at A$1.47 ($1.04) on Wednesday. Imdex has a fifty-two week low of A$0.91 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of $556.87 million and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.36 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.18.

In other news, insider Bernard Ridgeway 1,722,130 shares of Imdex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

