Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.30, approximately 1,703,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,729,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

IMMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter worth about $11,412,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter worth about $171,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 135.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 317,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 183,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

