Independent Research Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.13 ($93.18).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock traded up €1.28 ($1.49) on Wednesday, reaching €66.90 ($77.79). The stock had a trading volume of 543,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12 month high of €101.20 ($117.67).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.