ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ING. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 11.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 1,347.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 352,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

