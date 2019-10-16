Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,214 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after acquiring an additional 589,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. 3,777,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,133.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

