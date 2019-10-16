Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert bought 38,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $1,516,704.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. 7,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 51.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

