Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 2,903,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,439. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.76. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.