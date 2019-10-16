Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 15,553 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 223.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

