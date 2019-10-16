Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 11,888 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the quarter. Stratus Properties comprises approximately 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 14.79% of Stratus Properties worth $35,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

STRS stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Stratus Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.

STRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.