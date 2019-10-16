Ingevity (NGVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Ingevity has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $72.59 and a 12-month high of $120.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

