Inghams Group (ASX:ING) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Inghams Group Ltd (ASX:ING)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.96 ($2.10) and last traded at A$2.96 ($2.10), with a volume of 1616700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.01 ($2.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Inghams Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.25%.

In related news, insider Rob Gordon purchased 15,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.17 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,997.24 ($35,459.04).

Inghams Group Company Profile (ASX:ING)

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells poultry products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feed for poultry, pig, dairy, and equine industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.

