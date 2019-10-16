Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,053,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $32,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 87,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 86.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

IMKTA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

