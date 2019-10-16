Ink Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, LBank and Exmo. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $4,299.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00221096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01078066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086908 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Exmo, Coinrail, TOPBTC, EXX, Gate.io, Exrates, ZB.COM, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

