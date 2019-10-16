Innova Price Hits $0.0043 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Innova has a total market cap of $21,507.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000315 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

