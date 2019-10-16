Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INOV. ValuEngine lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at about $20,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $4,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 516.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 80,250 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

