Insider Buying: Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,302 ($17.01) per share, for a total transaction of £143.22 ($187.14).

Luke Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Luke Jensen bought 10,000 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,153 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £115,300 ($150,659.87).

OCDO traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,350.50 ($17.65). 1,090,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Ocado Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,298.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.02) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,175.45 ($15.36).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

