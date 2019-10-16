Insider Selling: Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director 734 Investors, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,737,099.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alico by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alico by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alico by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

