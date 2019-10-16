Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis Sells 515 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) CMO Marta Debellis sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $21,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marta Debellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Marta Debellis sold 412 shares of Instructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $17,304.00.

INST opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.44. Instructure Inc has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Instructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 26.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 265,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the first quarter worth $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Instructure in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Instructure by 112.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

