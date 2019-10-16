Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.89-3.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-1.265 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Integer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

