Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.