Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intellicheck stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $6.92.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 784.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intellicheck by 115,798.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

