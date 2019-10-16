Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Inter Pipeline stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

