Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Command Bank owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 145.3% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,424. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0498 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

