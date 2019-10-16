Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

