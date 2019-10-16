Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Position Boosted by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

