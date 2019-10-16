Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 8,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $11,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

