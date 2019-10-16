Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,797,000. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 60,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,068,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

