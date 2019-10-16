Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50, 9,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 13,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.69). The business had revenue of C$38.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

