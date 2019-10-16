Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR):

10/15/2019 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

10/14/2019 – Capricor Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

10/11/2019 – Capricor Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

