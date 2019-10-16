Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $106.29 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 140.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 13.5% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.33.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,250.77. 444,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,210.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,172.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

