Investors Buy Large Volume of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Put Options (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,995 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,413% compared to the average daily volume of 198 put options.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $721,124.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $77.72 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

