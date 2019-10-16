Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 86 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $267,629.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,595 shares of company stock valued at $799,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.