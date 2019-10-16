ION (ION) Trading Down 2% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $398,274.00 and $28,522.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007526 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 17,569,471 coins and its circulating supply is 11,669,471 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

