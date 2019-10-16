iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 199.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $74.17. 598,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.