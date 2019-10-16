iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 5.8% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,415 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

