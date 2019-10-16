iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 527.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 624,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 140,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

