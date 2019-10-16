iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 108,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 1,417,393 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 113,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

