iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

