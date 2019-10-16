iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,465,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,934,000 after buying an additional 219,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,147,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,466,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,155,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,184,000 after buying an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $127.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.572 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

