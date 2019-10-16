iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. 6,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.