iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,409. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.9558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

