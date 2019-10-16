iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 65.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

