iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 107.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,648,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,593,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,811,000 after buying an additional 386,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 431,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after buying an additional 1,732,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,691,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,873,000 after buying an additional 155,406 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

