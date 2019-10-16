istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $255,975.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,226,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,227,509.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,098 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $243,390.42.

On Friday, October 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,361 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $251,819.81.

On Monday, October 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $237,525.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $227,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $224,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $224,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $224,850.00.

istar stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 854,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,621. The company has a market cap of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. istar Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of istar by 106.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of istar by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of istar by 11,641.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of istar by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

