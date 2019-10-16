Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL) were down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 14,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL)

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

