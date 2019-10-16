iTicoin Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. iTicoin has a total market cap of $42,585.00 and $197.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00016585 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00223238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01081940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086861 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.