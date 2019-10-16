ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITT expects that strength in the chemical, commercial aerospace and defense end markets, and strong demand for connectors and components will drive revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, operational execution, cost containment and supply chain actions, increased productivity and stronger sales volume are expected to boost the company's near-term profitability. In addition, it intends to become more competent on the back of innovation investments. In the past year, ITT stock has outperformed the industry. However, an increase in cost of sales, mainly due to tariffs, can hurt its margins. Given the company's extensive geographic presence, its operations are exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations. Moreover, rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

NYSE:ITT opened at $59.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Bank raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 39,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in ITT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ITT by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in ITT by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ITT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

