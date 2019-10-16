Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,080 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

