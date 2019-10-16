Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,715 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $141.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,066.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

